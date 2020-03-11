Changed the Constitution to stay: discussing the Duma’s decision to nullify the presidential…

Tuesday, March 10, deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation adopted in the second reading the bill on amendments to the Constitution. Was formed the final version of the basic law, which will enter into force after signing by President Vladimir Putin.

The state Duma has approved almost all proposals made by the head of state, including amendments about God, the actual Russia’s ban of same-sex marriages, and identified special status of the Russian people as the state.

However, the most important amendment, which suddenly made in the text of the Constitution at the last moment, was the proposal of the Deputy of Valentina Tereshkova to provide an opportunity for Putin to run for President again in 2024. In fact, Tereshkova offered to reset all previous presidential terms, the incumbent head of state. The amendment was adopted by an overwhelming majority of deputies.

Putin arrived in the state Duma after a speech Tereshkova. How bitter joke now, many Russian users of social networks, “arrived for the coronation”. The President did not object to the amendment Tereshkova, but said it was opposed to the Constitution removed the clause on the limitation of presidential terms. That’s a paradox! Turns out, Putin — can, and those who will come after him — not!

We will remind, the bill on amendments to the Constitution were submitted to the state Duma on January 20. Now it must be approved by the Federation Council, after which he will go to the President for signature. Next the Russians will face another legal case. After approval by the head of state held a nationwide vote that will be submitted the question of whether to amend the Constitution or not. Voting selected on April 22. It turns out, ordinary citizens repeal a law passed all stages of development, discussion and approval established by the current Constitution!

One of the first welcomed the nullification of the terms of Putin , the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov. In his Telegram channel, he wrote: “Putin has revived Russia, its army, economy, and rallied the people, returned to its former strength, power and glory. If you want this trend continued want to live in a powerful country and a stable society, you need to make the amendments allowing the incumbent President to participate in new elections after the constitutional reform.”

Supported the decision of the state Duma and Moscow mayor Sergey Sobyanin: “the President, who is forbidden to run for another term, strong figure, by definition, can not be. The ban on elections to the incumbent President is a destabilizing factor for the internal and external policy of the country.”

The Director of Fund of struggle against corruption (FBK) Ivan Zhdanov called the amendments a “constitutional coup.” Agree with him activist Boris Zolotarevsky, who wrote on Twitter: “the Coup d’etat. All the rest is dust in the eyes”.

User @_Vitauskas_A recalled how the Russian media are foaming at the mouth discussed the events of February 2014 in Ukraine. “Violent seizure of power or forcible retention of power… When 6 years for the whole world screaming about “constitutional coup in Ukraine”, what happened was he somehow in Russia. How so?” he writes.

The chief editor of Insider Roman Dobrokhotov was very clear what happened: “I Began to explain to foreigners and suddenly he realized how it is beautiful and simple: Putin to stay, changed the Constitution, which says he can stay, because it changed the Constitution!”

Russian comedian Ruslan Usachev writes in Twitter, not hiding the bitter of irony, “Putin said, what not against to reset their presidential terms. Those born under President Putin, have all the chances to die under President Putin”.

and made leading noticeably jittery.

And according to the famous Russian political scientist Valery Soloveytaken by the master of the Kremlin attempts to gain a foothold in power — only “convulsions”, without any real prospects.

