Channing Tatum and his girlfriend broke up again – media

Channing Tatum. Photo: instagram.com/channingtatum

American actor Channing Tatum and British singer Jessie j broke up again. The couple who reunited in January after a month of the split, again collapsed, writes the People.

As a source told the publication, they cared enough about each other, and tried again, “but realized that it is better to go on.” Tatum and Jessie j have remained on friendly terms.

After the reunification of the couple was posted on Instagram cute pictures, videos and recognition. However, the last time they wrote together, at the end of February.

Recall that in 2018 Channing Tatum divorced actress jenna Duane, with whom they were together for 12 years. They have a daughter, Everly. And in October of the same year, Channing confirmed his relationship with singer Jessie J.

