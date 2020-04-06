Channing Tatum and Jessie j broke up again

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Ченнинг Татум и Джесси Джей снова расстались

Channing Tatum and Jessie j broke up the second time.

In January of this year, celebrities have given their relationship a new chance, but had been together for not much. According to People, 39-year-old actor and 31-year-old singer parted again. They took a step towards each other and tried to get back together, but quickly realized that it is better to go on our seperate ways. They remained friends, says a source.

Recall that Channing Tatum and Jesse Jay first started Dating in the fall of 2018, after April 2018 the actor broke up with his ex-wife jenna Dewan. However, in December of last year, Channing and Jesse announced the severance of relations. A month later they were again spotted together while shopping, and later formally began to take to social events as a couple.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article