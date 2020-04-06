Channing Tatum and Jessie j broke up again

Channing Tatum and Jessie j broke up the second time.

In January of this year, celebrities have given their relationship a new chance, but had been together for not much. According to People, 39-year-old actor and 31-year-old singer parted again. They took a step towards each other and tried to get back together, but quickly realized that it is better to go on our seperate ways. They remained friends, says a source.

Recall that Channing Tatum and Jesse Jay first started Dating in the fall of 2018, after April 2018 the actor broke up with his ex-wife jenna Dewan. However, in December of last year, Channing and Jesse announced the severance of relations. A month later they were again spotted together while shopping, and later formally began to take to social events as a couple.