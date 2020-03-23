Charitable Foundation Rihanna made a donation to fight coronavirus

Rihanna. Photo: Getty Images

Singer Rihanna donated $ 5 million to the fight against deadly coronavirus. The Barbados star has transferred money from its own Fund for the Clara Lionel Foundation.

Rihanna and Foundation Clara Lionel hope to help local food banks, serving at risk and older people in the United States, to speed up testing and care in countries such as Haiti and Malawi, to provide protective equipment for advanced medical professionals and diagnostic laboratories and to support the development of vaccines and other treatments around the world.

It has never been so important to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities — those hardest hit by the pandemic,” said Justin Lucas, Executive Director of the Foundation Clara Lionel.

All allocated funds are distributed among various international organizations — the International rescue Committee, the world health organization and foundations, Direct Relief, Partners In Health and Feeding America. In addition, Rihanna promised to send to her homeland in Barbados fans to the lungs in the amount of 700 thousand dollars.

Help: Charitable Foundation Clara Lionel Foundation was established in 2012. During its existence, Rihanna has allocated grants for development of public health and sponsored by the scientists involved in the development of drugs and vaccines against serious diseases.