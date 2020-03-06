“Charlie and the chocolate factory”: the secret of Waititi relieve mulseriala for Netflix

"Чарли и шоколадная фабрика": Тайка Вайтити снимет мульсериалы для Netflix

The Secret Of Waititi. Photo: instagram.com/taikawaititi

New Zealand Director Taika of Waititi, received the “Oscar” for best adapted screenplay (“Jojo Rabbit”) to produce two animated series for streaming platform Netflix. They will be based on on the fairy tale of Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the chocolate factory”, reports Variety.

The first project will be based on events and characters in the book, and the second will talk about the fictional people Oompa-Loompas workers of the chocolate factory Willy Wonka.

The secret of Waititi will not only direct, but write the script and will also serve as Executive producer of these two projects.

