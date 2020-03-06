“Charlie and the chocolate factory”: the secret of Waititi relieve mulseriala for Netflix

The Secret Of Waititi. Photo: instagram.com/taikawaititi

New Zealand Director Taika of Waititi, received the “Oscar” for best adapted screenplay (“Jojo Rabbit”) to produce two animated series for streaming platform Netflix. They will be based on on the fairy tale of Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the chocolate factory”, reports Variety.

The first project will be based on events and characters in the book, and the second will talk about the fictional people Oompa-Loompas workers of the chocolate factory Willy Wonka.

Taika Waititi will write, direct, & EP two animated series based on the works of Roald Dahl. The first is based on the world and characters of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The second is a wholly original take on the Oompa-Loompas, that builds out their world pic.twitter.com/TqIzxTlRSf — Netflix US (@netflix) March 5, 2020

The secret of Waititi will not only direct, but write the script and will also serve as Executive producer of these two projects.

