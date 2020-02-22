Charlotte Lawrence showed explicit photos with Kaia Gerber: network delighted

Famous American model and singer Charlotte Lawrence showed fans a new candid photos. In the photo she poses with an American fashion model, the daughter of Cindy Crawford Kaya Gerber.

“Oh, how I love her” — wrote Lawrence.

Fans actively comment on the photo network Instagram.

“Perfection!” — wrote one of them.

“Beautiful!” — added a second.

“Wife” — commented a photo of one of the fans.

As he wrote, “FACTS”, recently 18-year-old American model Kaia Gerber, daughter of legendary supermodel Cindy Crawford, pleased his fans with candid self. It posing in the bathroom miss Gerber appears Topless, shielding his bare chest.

