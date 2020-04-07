Charming girl: Tina Karol touched by a network of child photos

Popular singer Tina Karol with her son Benjamin, which before the introduction of quarantine restrictions took from London, spends time in his home country. Forced isolation, the artist does not consider holidays. She has a graphics, playing sports in the yard and is learning along with Venia. Together, they do housework, care for the garden.

Looks like Tina has some free time to review family pictures. One of them, the singer shared on Instagram. In the photo she is six year old, posing with her grandmother and grandfather, older brother. Little Tina, whose name was Tanya, she was a charming girl.

“I before shook the world”, — has signed Tina baby photo.

Recall, Tina is a trainer in the show “Golos Krainy”. After each new release fans are trying to find new evidence of her affair with Dan Balan. But the singer says that her heart belongs to only one man — her son. About it the actress said in a recent interview with “FACTS.”

