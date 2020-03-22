Checkmate, scientists: Patriarch Kirill approved the special prayer against coronavirus

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow approved the texts of the special prayers and petitions in connection with the pandemic coronavirus. This was reported on the website of the Moscow Patriarchate.

The Holy Synod appealed to all the pastors of the Church “to intensify prayers about overcoming illness and the granting of power struggling with her doctors”. New prayers will begin to read in all the churches of the Russian Orthodox Church on March 22.

The text of the prayer written in Church Slavonic language (the word “coronavirus” is not mentioned in it).

The network actively discussing the decision of the Moscow Patriarchate.

“”The Patriarch approved a special prayer against coronavirus” Now just the vaccine. second is not necessary! Shaq and mate, scientists”, — wrote Stalingrad on Twitter.

“The Patriarch approved the texts of prayers against coronavirus. The vaccine, which we deserve” — added #MDK.

As he wrote, “the FACTS,” earlier in Moscow held a “prayer of salvation from the epidemic,” and the monks of the vysoko-Petrovsky monastery decided daily to hold religious processions from the prayer for deliverance from the coronavirus.

