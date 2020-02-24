Chelsea — Bayern online stream of Champions League match

On Tuesday, February 25, English “Chelsea” and German “Bavaria” at the London stadium “Stamford bridge” will play the first match of 1/8 final of the Champions League (beginning at 22:00). Bookmakers have already identified for themselves the favorite of the upcoming meeting.

The referee from France

The referee from France

To work on the match in London UEFA entrusted a team of judges from France, headed by 37-year-old FIFA referee Clemsom Turpinam. If Chelsea the referee does not intersect never, that Bayern was tried three times (with “Atletiko” — 1:0 in 2016, with “Ajax” — 3:3 in 2018, with Tottenham Hotspur FC — 7:2 in 2019).

Note that Kulbakov was the fourth referee in the Kiev Champions League final real Madrid — Liverpool — 3:1 in 2018.

By the way, even earlier, in 2016, the Frenchman already at the 16th minute of the away match of the Europa League against the Swiss “Thun” was removed from the field of forward Dynamo Kiev Dieumerci Mbokani, but our team won that match and are in the minority — 2:0.

In 2016 Clement Stavrev showed a red card to Dynamo’s Dieumerci Mbokani at the beginning of the match against Thun

“Chelsea” and “Bavaria” in the Premier League and the Bundesliga

The team of Frank Lampard in the next round of the championship of England defeated in London Derby Tottenham 2:1 (Giroux, 15, Marcos Alonso, a 48 — rüdiger, 89, own goal). The success has allowed “to aristocrats” to gain a foothold at the fourth position in the standings with chetyrehochkovym separation from the team Jose Mourinho. At the same time, coming third Leicester ahead of Chelsea 6 points from Manchester city FC on 13 points, while Liverpool — 32.

Video review of the match “Chelsea” — “Tottenham” see this link.

In turn, the “Bavaria” in the match of the championship Germany 3:2 (Gnabry, 5, Lewandowski, 70, 88 — Sherbini, 44, Michel, 75) defeated at home on “Allianz Arena” “Paderborn” and 49 points leads the standings of the Bundesliga, one point ahead of “Leipzig” and three — “Borussia” from Dortmund.

With varying degrees of success

With varying degrees of success

During the years of performances in European competition the English and German giants crossed each other three times, and two times in the finals. In 2005, in the quarterfinals of the Champions League luckier than the sum of the two meetings was “Chelsea” (4:2 in London, 2:3 in Munich). And in both matches were scored by current “steering” of Englishmen Frank Lampard. In 2012 in the final match of the Champions League in Munich… luck smiled again, Arsenal — 1:1 (on penalties — 4:3). Bayern wanted to get even with the offender in Prague fight for the UEFA super Cup — 2:2 (penalty — 5:4).

In 2012, Chelsea with Lampard-footballer had won Bayern in the Champions League final in Munich…

The composition of the “Bavaria” more than 85 million euros

According to the authoritative portal transfermarkt. de, Bayern more than the cost of Chelsea on 85.1 million euros (933,15 million euros against 848,05 million).

A list of the most expensive players in the German Grand head: German midfielder Joshua Kimmich and Serge Gnabry (both 80 million euros), Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho and French defender Luke Hernandez (all 70 million), as well as Austrian player of defence David Alaba (65 million).

More expensive than others in the Chelsea squad are the injured French midfielder Ngolo Kant (100 million), who was born in Brazil, Italian player of the middle line Jorginho (65 million), the American midfielder Christian Politics and Spanish goalkeeper Kepa (both 60 million), and German defender Antonio rüdiger and English striker Tammy Abraham (both 50 million).

The leader of attacks “Bavaria” Robert Lewandowski has already scored in the Champions League this season with 10 goals

Stadium “Stamford Bridge”

Home arena “Chelsea”, capable of taking their stands 41 841 fans, the ninth largest capacity in England and third in London (after Emirates and Wembley).

Official opening of the stadium took place on 28 April 1877. However, during the first 28 years it was used by the London athletic club exclusively for the conduct of athletics competitions. And only in 1905, the arena moved to Chelsea (although initially the sports facilities offered to Fulham).

Its present form “Stamford bridge” acquired after the reconstruction, which lasted from 1973 to 2001.

By the way, on the territory of the arena is a sports and business complex “Chelsea village”, which consists of two four-star hotels, five restaurants, conference halls, Banquet halls, nightclub, underground car Park, sports club and business center.

Arena Stamford bridge holds almost 42 thousand fans

Photo Getty Images, uefa.com FC Chelsea FC Bayern.

