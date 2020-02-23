Chelsea — Bayern: predictions of the bookmakers on the match of the Champions League

On Tuesday, February 25, at the famous arena “Stamford bridge” in London (22:00) will be the first match of 1/8 finals of the Champions League between the current winner of the Europa League English “Chelsea” and the strongest club in Germany Bayern.

Online broadcast Chelsea — Bayern

During the years of performances in European competition the English and German giants crossed each other three times, and two times in the finals. In 2005, in the quarterfinals of the Champions League luckier than the sum of the two meetings was “Chelsea” (4:2 in London, 2:3 in Munich). And in both matches were scored by current “steering” of Englishmen Frank Lampard. In 2012 in the final match of the Champions League in Munich… luck smiled again, Arsenal — 1:1 (on penalties — 4:3). Bayern wanted to get even with the offender in Prague fight for the UEFA super Cup — 2:2 (penalty — 5:4).

By the way, in the summer of 2017 the teams from London and Munich, crossed at the International tournament of Champions in faraway Singapore, where Bayern beat Chelsea 3:2.

Domestic and foreign bookmakers in opposing teams Frank Lampard and Hans-Dieter flick prefer the Germans, taking bets on the fight with such odds.

“Favorite Sports”: the victory “Chelsea” — 4,20, draw — 3,95, winning the “Bavaria” — 1,78.

William Hill: to win Chelsea to 4.20, the draw is 3,90, winning the “Bavaria” — 1,80.

“Marathon”: a victory “Chelsea” — 4,40, a draw is 4.15, winning the “Bavaria” — 1,80.

1xbet: victory “Chelsea” — 4,24, draw 4.1, winning the “Bavaria” is 1.85.

“Prematch”: the victory “Chelsea” — 4,20, draw — 4,10, winning the “Bavaria” — 1,80.

Bet365: win Chelsea at 4.00, the draw is 4.00 win “Bavaria” — 1,80.

Photo Getty Images

