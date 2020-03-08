Chelsea vs Everton: live streaming free for the English Premier League

In the 29th round of the Premier League on Sunday March 8 there will be a promising duel between Everton and Chelsea – we have prepared a forecast for this match.

Chelsea

Chelsea is approaching this meeting in a good mood. “Pensioners” in the FA Cup knocked out “Liverpool” (2: 0), making their way to the quarterfinals of the tournament. Although other meetings have recently developed for the team of Frank Lampard is not the best way. Chelsea could not beat Bournemouth (2: 2), lost to Manchester United (0: 2), and in the Champions League suffered a crushing defeat at home from Bayern (0: 3). But before that, Tottenham won in the Premier League (2: 1).

Despite the mediocre results, Chelsea still manages to somehow stay on the fourth line of the championship. “Blue” ahead of the pursuers by three points.

On the road, Chelsea play better than at home. In terms of the number of points earned in their field, “pensioners” take the tenth place. In five previous home games, Chelsea beat Burnley (3: 0), Tottenham Hotspur (2: 1), tied with Arsenal (2: 2), and lost to Southampton (0: 2) and Man. United (0: 2).

Not available to Frank Lampard for this match as many as six players. These are the injured Mateo Kovacic, Tammy Abraham, N’Golo Kante, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic and the disqualified Jorginho. Willian’s participation is also questionable.

Everton

In “Everton” began a difficult period of meetings with the top six teams. Wards Carlo Ancelotti have already played with Arsenal (2: 3) and Manchester United (1: 1). After Chelsea, the Toffees still have matches with Liverpool, Leicester and Tottenham.

In the five previous fights in the Premier League, Everton defeated Watford (3: 2) and Crystal Palace (3: 1), and also broke the world with Newcastle (2: 2). After that, the Merseysiders just made a trip to Arsenal and received Manchester United at Goodison.

Everton plays much better with strong clubs at home. On the road, “toffee” in matches with representatives of the top six earned only one point. Merseysiders tied with Manchester United (1: 1). Everton lost to Liverpool 2: 5, Manchester City (1: 2), and Arsenal (2: 3). “Leicester” away “butterscotch” also lost 1: 2.

The team has few injured: Morgan Schneiderlen, Sheimus Coleman and Jean-Philippe Gbamen.

Statistics

Chelsea have won only one of six previous matches in the Premier League.

In four of the last five matches of “senior citizens” in the championship, bets “total over 2.5” and “both will score” have played.

Everton lost only two of 13 previous meetings in the Premier League.

In all six last matches of “butterscotch” in the Premier League played a bet “both will score”.

The same bet won in all ten past guest fights of the Merseysides in the Premier League.

Chelsea cannot beat Everton for four straight games. In the first round of “butterscotch”, the houses sorted out the “blue” 3: 1.

Forecast

Despite the difficult calendar, Carlo Ancelotti will probably try to keep the Everton close to the European Cup zone. For “butterscotch” this is another serious challenge. The last personal club meetings, the abundance of Chelsea injuries and, probably, lesser fatigue testify in favor of Everton. Merseysides have not played with Liverpool in the FA Cup this week. Here you can risk putting Everton on a losing streak.

Our forecast – Everton will not lose for 2.02 in 1x BC