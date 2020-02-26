Cher, Kim Kardashian, and Naomi Campbell starred in a joint photo shoot

Famous beauties: cher, Kim Kardashian and Naomi Campbell, have become a decoration of fresh, March edition of CR Fashion Book.

On the pages of glossy celebrity appeared in the same images with lush hair on the head, in tight black outfits. Daring photoshoot added processing photos in black and white colors.

One of the photos Kim and cher appeared together in the frame. Like rock diva, celebrity posing next to motorcycles.

Earlier, Kim Kardashian has repeatedly said that cher is a model of fashion and style. By the way, she’s a socialite at events often repeated legendary images of iconic stars. So, in may of 2018 Kardashian attended a concert by cher. To pay tribute to the idol, Kim

With a butterfly between Breasts in transparent pants: Kim Kardashian echoed the way cher 70s repeated several famous images of cher.

The first white top with bow tie between the bust and sheer pants. In this form, even back in 1974, cher came to the ceremony Grammy awards held in Los Angeles. The second black top with open neckline and skirt, complemented with blue ornaments and a fur coat. This outfit cher wore in the same 1974, during a performance at his concert.