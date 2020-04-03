Cherche La femme: whether to sit Ronaldinho behind bars depends on the capture of a business lady (photo)

World champion Brazil team, winner of the Golden ball Ronaldinho caught with a false passport, remains in a prison in Paraguay, where it has even managed to win a football tournament.

The further fate of the famous ex-forward of “Barcelona” depends on some business lady provided the ex-footballer false documents. Rather, you find the police of Paraguay this woman

According to Brazilian media, the 40-year-old Ronaldinho went to Paraguay to conduct a charity campaign together with the Foundation Fundación Fraternidad Angelical, which promises free medical care to poor children.

La Nacion reports that during the interrogation, Ronaldinho and his brother, the detainee also indicated to the representatives of the Fund. They allegedly invited them to Paraguay and gave false documents. The real passport of the football legend, known to be confiscated for tax evasion. The owner of the Fund 48 — year-old Dalia Angelica Lopez.

She was arrested in absentia, but can’t find it. Police searched a property belonging to her, but never caught the very Lopez. In the mansion of charity Foundation found only 5 thousand balloons with the face of Ronaldinho. It is reported that Lopez’s testimony will be key to the investigation. If it is proven that she lied to Ronaldinho and his brother, they will be released.

Wanted Dalia Angelica Lopez

In addition to Fund the woman owns a large holding company that does everything from import cars to control of the livestock sector in Paraguay. She also has close ties with the ruling party and rarely appears in public.

Recall that for the Brazilian national team Ronaldinho has made 96 appearances and scored 33 goals. In 2002, the footballer became world champion, and in 2005-m-the owner of “Golden ball”. He also twice voted the best player in the world by FIFA.

