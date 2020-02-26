Cherkassy will resist!

Company FILM.UA Distribution has included in its distribution portfolio of military action-drama dedicated to the naval forces of Ukraine.

The film tells the story of Lev and Bears, two boys from rural areas of Ukraine, who for various reasons find themselves on a military ship of the Navy of Ukraine “Cherkasy”, stationed in the Crimea.

When the film’s Director Timur Yaschenko learned that in the Bay of Donuzlav in three weeks, the Ukrainian minesweeper “Cherkasy” was resisted by the Russian military, and was the only ship that were developed on the mast the flag of Ukraine, together with Robert Quilmana decided to write the script of the film. I would like to note that the authors gave a real vision of the situation, it harmoniously and without pathos described.

The shooting of the film began in the spring of 2017. The movie is not a documentary reconstruction of the events. Some scenes of the picture are fictional.

Music sprawozdanie written by Ukrainian musicians Katia Chile and Anton Baibakov. The film also the song “Warriors of light”. At first the Director even had the idea to one of the roles played by the leader of the group “Lyapis Trubetskoy” Sergei Mikhalok.

The state provided financial support in the sum more than 17 million UAH. if the total value of production of almost 40 million hryvnia.

I believe that the film Cherkassy for audiences 16+, as there is a lot of profanity.

Ukrainian cinema has certainly evolved and in global markets, content is increasingly visible and in demand. I liked the movie.

One that hurts, he is talking about. Those who have this pain anymore, can quietly pass by and the picture not to look. I was very impressed. Very thrilling and powerful drama that makes you cry… a phrase cling to the soul. Definitely recommended for viewing. I’m waiting for the world! Glory To Ukraine Glory To The Heroes!