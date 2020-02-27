“Cherkasy” will resist”: in rolling out the history of the last Ukrainian ship in Crimea

Photo: press service

Thursday, February 27, in theaters comes the film “Cherkassy” Director Timur Yaschenko. Yesterday in the cinema “Kievan Rus” was prerelease picture.

“Cherkasy” is the first feature film in the history of national cinema on the theme of the Ukrainian Navy.

As told by the film’s Director Timur Yashchenko, his painting “a collective image” of the Ukrainian Navy. The film was inspired by real events.

In the film, the trawler “Cherkasy”, which was located on the territory of Crimea, Russian troops attacked. For three weeks the ship with Ukrainian sailors bravely kept the defense and was the only vessel which kept the flag of Ukraine.

As the trawler “Cherkassy” remained in the Crimea, the film was shot on a similar silhouette and size of tow of the Navy of Ukraine “koretz”.

The real atmosphere of the events and the situation on the trawler helped to recreate the three sailors, who were really on the ship — Michael Voskoboynik, Anton Tolmachev Dmitry Zaichenko.

The phrase “Cherkassy” will to resist”, which is uttered in the movie, the captain — fictional.

I gave the team five minutes to think: who’s ready to resist, had to go to the left side, others on the right. With 65 crew members of “Cherkasy” on the Russian side moved 12, including senior assistant and Navigator,” recalls officer Yuri Fedash.

In the movie you will not hear loud statements about honor and dignity on all of the evidence act — “Cherkasy” has decided to fight.

The producers of the film Irina Klimenko and March LOTIS also noted that he did not want to create a propaganda film, and tried to reproduce the real life of the Ukrainian sailors.

