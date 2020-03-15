Chest — mine! Lesya Nikityuk showed gorgeous figure in the revealing photo shoot

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Popular Ukrainian TV presenter Les nikitiuk that bothered fans a photo from a hospital ward seems to be fully back in operation.

In his Instagram she boasted a figure (in this case again emphasized that her chest is not the work of a plastic surgeon).

In comments to the posted photos of the “goddess of the laminate” complained that there were rarely happy with their photo shoots.

“I can’t find people who will show me me!!! Well, or open a new femininity”, — shared the secret Les.

However, the published photos, according to her, she really likes you.

Apparently, like they are fans of celebrities who drew attention to the long legs, and a candid pose.

Recall that Les was in a hospital bed after the 8th of March, ie the presenter to repeat the situation of 2019. Then she even showed your photo to a drip.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
