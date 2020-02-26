Chicherin arrived in Ukraine? A fan of “DNR” shared a strange photo

Odious Russian singer Yulia Chicherina, which is known to support terrorists in the Donbas, shared a photo from the airport “Borispol”. The security service and state border service called the “provocation.”

“Good morning, Boryspil”, – signed photo of the singer. Strange post published on the page in Facebook Chicherina.

Also in the comments under the post Russian singer noted that “Kiev –mother of Russian cities, we will not leave their cities”.

The security Service of Ukraine reported that Chicherina long been banned entry into Ukraine and the state border service post called it a “provocation”, writes “Ukrainian truth”.

“I can’t say why they posted it the airport “Borispol”. It is possible that this was some kind of provocation from the side or the person, or the forces that support it. The person the Ukrainian border crossing. And if crossed, she is on control, and would allow her with putting the ban on entry for 3 years”, – commented on the incident the press Secretary of GPS Andrey Demchenko.

Note, in 2015 the Ministry of culture introduced the singer to the list of people who are a threat to national security of Ukraine.

Chicherin is known for its support of militants in the Donbas. She recently received the order “for special merits in enhancing the international authority of the “Donetsk people’s Republic”.

Previously Julia Chicherin described annexed Crimea “pearl of Russia”. The singer believes that the Peninsula captured evolving and getting better.

