Chief consultant of the prophetic movie “Contagion” had contracted the coronavirus

Tuesday, March 24, the famous American virologist Ian Lipkin told Fox Business that he had identified a coronavirus. It is noteworthy that Lipkin acted as chief scientific consultant for the Steven Soderbergh film “Contagion”, which was released in the fall of 2011. Today this painting is called prophetic. It tells of a deadly pandemic that swept many countries, including the United States. The virus originated in Hong Kong and is passed from animals to people, breaking the species barrier.

“It’s sad. If the virus was able to hit me, so he is able to hit anyone”, — said the virologist.

Reporters asked the scholar if he knows the circumstances under which contracted the coronavirus?

“I have an idea on this, but it really doesn’t matter. This virus can find today anywhere in the United States. You can catch it anywhere,” — said Lipkin.

Next, the scientist declared that is the supporter of a rigid quarantine, which was imposed, for example, the authorities in new York and Chicago. “This should be done across the country. We do not know when we will be able to control the spread of this virus. Therefore, it is important to coordinate between all States and major cities are taking action. If you do not, we will never deal with this thing”, — said Lipkin, openly engaging in discussion with US President Donald trump, who does not believe in the need for the introduction of universal rigid quarantine and promises to lift restrictions in the country on 12 April, when most Americans will be celebrating Easter.

Continuing this theme, Lipkin emphasized that it looks forward to new tests to identify COVID-19 that was developed by his colleagues at Columbia University and the Institute for Johns Hopkins. In his opinion, they, combined with self-isolation will help to get a clear picture of the spread of coronavirus across the country.

Senior consultant Contagion considers that such measures to combat the pandemic are effective only as long as scientists do not create the vaccine. He also urged not to flog a fever with the use of serum containing antibodies obtained from the blood of recovered infected. “This serum must be checked thoroughly before you start to use it everywhere. Otherwise it may do more harm than good,” said Lipkin.

In this he completely agrees with billionaire bill gates, who spoke in detail about the measures needed to curb the pandemic COVID-19.

