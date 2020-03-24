Chief sanitary doctor said when Ukraine is waiting for the peak incidence of coronavirus

Chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko said that the peak of coronavirus in the country will not occur, subject to all the restrictions, according Fakty.com.ua.

“I will consider my mission accomplished when I know that in Ukraine the peak never came. Because we take all measures that the flash did not happen. Because the peak of coronavirus — is the paralysis of the health system, the peak can lead to the fact that we will have problems with the provision of medical care, therefore we must all be conscious of,” — said Lyashko.

According to him, if Ukraine will be able to move away from the peak of incidence, the domestic medical system will be able to provide assistance to all those in will need.

According to Lyashko, informed the medical institution was prepared to accept only a few cases of the coronavirus, now refuse this practice. Now prepare the other agencies that will provide emergency care. 80% of patients will receive services on an outpatient basis, since there will be no indications for hospitalization.

To doctors “fast” will create an online map of infectious departments equipped with devices for artificial ventilation of lungs, who are willing to accept patients with coronavirus.

“That is, doctors will see that in one of the hospitals available two beds for a patient with a coronavirus, then there will be hospitalized”, — said Victor Lyashko.