Child the doctor advised me to have in my kit wine and cognac

Wine and cognac is the only antiviral medication, which should be in each “kit”.

About this in his video blog, said the famous doctor Yevhen Komarovsky, answering the question, what antiviral drugs should have a reserve.

“Of antiviral (“drugs”) in a normal adult man or woman should be red wine. Not exactly hurt if you drink with your lover 150-200 grams before bed.

Brandy – not more than 50 grams. If feels well and temperature is normal,” said the doctor.

Komorowski said that the use of wine and cognac the process is important and mood.

“I recommend to drink these drinks so. Other antiviral (money – ed.) I you keep not recommend” – he stressed.