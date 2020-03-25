Child the doctor advised me to have in my kit wine and cognac

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Детский врач посоветовал иметь в аптечке вино и коньяк

Wine and cognac is the only antiviral medication, which should be in each “kit”.

About this in his video blog, said the famous doctor Yevhen Komarovsky, answering the question, what antiviral drugs should have a reserve.

“Of antiviral (“drugs”) in a normal adult man or woman should be red wine. Not exactly hurt if you drink with your lover 150-200 grams before bed.

Brandy – not more than 50 grams. If feels well and temperature is normal,” said the doctor.

Komorowski said that the use of wine and cognac the process is important and mood.

“I recommend to drink these drinks so. Other antiviral (money – ed.) I you keep not recommend” – he stressed.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
