Children Kinofest-2020 presented a poster and announced the competition jury

VII festival of arts for children and teenagers “Children Kinofest-2020” presented the official poster and announced by the jury.

This year the inspiration for the creation of the poster was the films of the eminent cartoonist legend animation Director Hayao Miyazaki. In 2020 year marks 35 years since the founding of its animation Studio “Ghibli”, which released universally recognized masterpieces – “My neighbor Totoro”, “spirited away” and “Princess Mononoke”. The symbol of Children Kinofest, owlet Charlie, holding a recognizable umbrella Totoro.

The festival is hosting its fourth annual Competition of children’s films. By tradition, the winners will be determined by Ukrainian filmmakers producere and directory Odessa international film festival Julia Sinkevich, the star of the show “the First swallows” actor Maxim Samchyky and animator Oleg Malamuzh, the author of the film-winner of the 6th Children Kinofest “the Stolen Princess”.

“In those days, when all the children are unable to break away from smartphones and tablets, very cool if they can watch a good movie on the big screen. And even better when they can join the embodiment on the screen of their own stories, to become authors of these movies and show them to the audience. Cinema is a very important part of the culture that you want to attract the youngest audience from an early age, because it creates values, consciousness, creativity. Children Kinofest festival, created with great love for movies and for children, and I’m really looking forward to this bright and creative atmosphere,” says producer Julia Sinkevich.

Reception of works for participation in the contest continues till 26 APR 2020. 10 best films will be shown at the festival in Ukraine. The winners will receive prizes in the amount from 5000 to 20000 USD.

Children Kinofest will take place from 27 may to 7 June 2020 in more than 20 cities of Ukraine. This year’s honorary Ambassador of the festival was musician, producer, songwriter and frontman of the band “Boombox” Andrey Khlyvnyuk.