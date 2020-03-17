Chilean Premiera B: San Felipe vs Santa Cruz Live Stream

San Felipe vs Santa Cruz. Forecast for the match of the championship of Chile (March 18, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the match of the Chilean championship, in which on March 18, “San Felipe” receives “Santa Cruz”. Will guests be able to score the first match of the season? – the answer is in this material.

San Felipe

The seventh team of the past season after three rounds goes without defeats, having gained five points. In the starting round, “ uni uni ” tied with the “Rangers De Talka” (2: 2), and in the next game they won their first victory – over “Copiato” (2: 1).

In the last round, “ San Felipe ” played the world with “Valdivia” (2: 2), for which we made a prediction.

Santa Cruz

“ Santa Cruz ” only two years ago managed to get into the second league of Chile, but from the first rounds of the new season, something went wrong with “Santacruzos” . In two starting matches, the “whites” were only able to lose, while they did not score a single goal in 180 minutes.

In the last game, the guests lost to the Rangers (0: 2)

Statistics

“San Felipe” did not lose six home games in a row

Santa Cruz lost 7 of their last 10 away matches

The last full-time match ended with the victory of San Felipe (3: 0)

Forecast

Last season’s meetings ended with home victories of rivals, but today Santa Cruz is already different. We assume that San Felipe can win an important victory.

Our forecast is the victory of San Felipe, and we bet on it through BC Fonbet with a coefficient of 1.94