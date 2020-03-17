Chilean Primera División: Deportes Puerto Montt V Santiago Morning Live Stream

Deportes Puerto Montt V Santiago Morning: forecast for the Chile Championship match (March 18, 2020)

“Deportes” never lost “Santiago Moning” on their field, but whether the tradition will continue on March 18 – we prepared our forecast. What will be the outcome?

Puerto Montt

“Deportes” failed the opening match of the season, losing 0-1 “Magallanes” away, but so far this is the only mistake of the team of Jorge Aravena at the start of the season. In the next two matches, the “mackerel” scored four points, scoring a 2-2 draw with Temuco and beating the Copiapo 3-1. Thus, “Deportes” Puerto Montt reached the eighth line in the table and is separated by one point from the playoff zone.

S. Morning

“Santiago Moning” also began the new season with a defeat – the team of Luis Landeros , contrary to all forecasts, lost Cobreloa in their 0-1 field. However, in the next match the club defeated Barnechea 3: 1 and shared points with Temuco (4: 4) in the productive match, having rehabilitated for the failure.

“Santiago Moning” was in seventh place in the table and his current rival ahead of one point.

Statistics

“Deportes” took “Santiago Moning” at home 10 times and did not lose in any of these matches – eight wins and two draws

In the last 23 home games, Deportes suffered just one defeat, winning 14 times.

Only in one of the last three matches did Santiago Moning win

Forecast

“Deportes” is definitely betting on the finish in the playoff zone, so today it will obviously play only for victory – the start was not too successful and “mackerels” need to correct the situation as quickly as possible. “Santiago Moning” for “Deportes” is a very convenient rival – the “mackerels” have never lost to them on their field, there are hardly any prerequisites for this series to be interrupted today.

We believe that the owners are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) at Deportes . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.65