Chilean Primera División: O’Higgins vs Antofagasta Live Stream

O’Higgins vs Antofagasta. Forecast for the match of the championship of Chile (March 16, 2020)

We offer our site’s forecast for the O’Higgins – Antofagasta bout, which will take place on March 16. The home team scored at least three goals in the last four face-to-face meetings. Should we expect goals from them today?

O’Higgins

O’Higgins failed the start of the season, after seven rounds it occupies the 17th position in the championship, having four points in its active. “Sky Blue” won only once, with a score 2: 1 against “Santiago Wanderers”, which goes a line below. The previous match was lost in a duel with Deportes Iquique (0: 1).

Gutierrez is the main scorer of the team, he has already hit the opponent’s goal five times.

Antofagasta

Antofagasta confidently conducts the start of the current championship, losing only one game with the leader of the league Universidad Catholicos (2: 3). Now the club is in fifth place in the standings with 12 points. “Cougars” are in good shape, do not lose for four rounds. The last match against “Kuriko Unido” ended in a draw with the score 0: 0.

Bello has four exact shots.

Statistics

O’Higgins loses in three games in a row.

Antofagasta does not know defeats during four matches.

Antofagasta has scored at least two goals in their last five face-to-face meetings.

Forecast

In today’s pair, clubs will converge, which vary significantly in class. The Cougars won five consecutive face-to-face meetings, with at least two goals scored in each of them. We think that in a duel the teams for two will score at least three goals, as the hosts are also good at attack.

Our forecasts are the Asian handicap (0) for Antofagasta for 1.94 in Winline BC and the total is more than (2.5) for 1.85.