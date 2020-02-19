China canceled the premiere of the new film about James bond

Due to the outbreak in China, coronavirus all the promotional events and premiere of the new film about adventures of James bond “No time to die” in the country have been cancelled.

Thus, the picture can lose a considerable share of the profits from the Chinese spectators because at the time, “Spectrum” has earned it 84 million dollars.

To date, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of fifteen thousand people, and the Chinese authorities are taking all measures to prevent its spread. Now all major cinemas closed for an indefinite period under quarantine.