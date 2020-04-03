China declared the day of memory of victims of coronavirus

4 April, China declared a day of national mourning for the dead in the pandemic of the novel coronavirus and doctors who sacrificed their lives for the salvation of men. This is the Agency “Xinhua”.

According to the decision of the state Council of China, on Saturday in the country should be flown at half-mast all flags, including in foreign diplomatic missions. Canceled all entertainment social events.

10.00 am local time (04.00 CET) on the whole of China three-minute silence to commemorate the dead.

According to official statistics, the number of people infected with coronavirus in China from December 2019 exceeds 81.5 thousand dead, more than 3.3 thousand people.