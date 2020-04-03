China declared the day of memory of victims of coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in News

В Китае объявили день памяти жертв коронавируса

4 April, China declared a day of national mourning for the dead in the pandemic of the novel coronavirus and doctors who sacrificed their lives for the salvation of men. This is the Agency “Xinhua”.

According to the decision of the state Council of China, on Saturday in the country should be flown at half-mast all flags, including in foreign diplomatic missions. Canceled all entertainment social events.

10.00 am local time (04.00 CET) on the whole of China three-minute silence to commemorate the dead.

According to official statistics, the number of people infected with coronavirus in China from December 2019 exceeds 81.5 thousand dead, more than 3.3 thousand people.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article