China expelled American journalists

Chinese foreign Ministry revoked the accreditation of three correspondents of the American Newspapers The Wall Street Journal in Beijing. The Chinese authorities demanded that they left the country within five days, according to the website The Wall Street Journal.

The Ministry explained that it was a response to the publication of the article under the headline “China is a real patient of Asia” for the suppression of coronavirus infection. In the column, published under the heading “Opinions”, in particular, stated that China continues to conceal the extent of the epidemic. None of the three journalists was not the author of this material.

China demanded that the newspaper apologize for the publication and punish the perpetrators. “The Chinese condemn media that publish racist statements and deliberately denigrate China,” said the Minister.

The spread of the new coronavirus infection began in December 2019 in China. According to the latest data, the total number of cases in the world has exceeded 75 thousand people, of which 74 thousand in China. Since the beginning of the epidemic killed more than two thousand people.