China fears sanctions: Moscow demands more aid from Beijing, – The Washington Post
The Kremlin has pressured Chinese officials at least twice to prove claims of a “limitless” partnership. The head of the PRC, according to journalists, instructed his closest advisers to come up with ways to help the Russian Federation bypassing Western sanctions.
Russian authorities have been asking China in recent weeks to increase support, calling for justification for a “borderless” partnership claim made in the weeks leading up to an all-out war in Ukraine. An American newspaper writes about this on The Washington Post, citing Chinese and American officials.
China wants to increase aid to Russia and not violate Western sanctions. Moscow has pressured Beijing at least twice to provide new forms of economic support, Chinese official says.
Russia insists on maintaining trade commitments until February 24 invasion of Ukraine, financial and technological support now subject to sanctions United States and other countries, the newspaper writes.
“China has made its position clear on the situation in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. We understand Moscow's predicament, but we cannot ignore our own position. China will always act in the interests of the Chinese people,” said a source in Beijing familiar with the discussions.
China's goals are contradictory
Chinese President Xi Jinping instructed his closest advisers to figure out how to help Russia financially without violating sanctions. A US official said China was trying to find “other ways” to support Russia through diplomacy and through joint military exercises.
“It was difficult, and it is not enough from the Russian point of view. China is trying to be with Russia, publicly declare neutrality and not be in financial danger. Many of these goals are contradictory. It is difficult to fulfill them at the same time,” comments a high-ranking American official.
For a long time, China and the Russian Federation cooperated in the economy, trade and energy.
“The problem is not who will help Russia get around the sanctions, but that the normal economic and trade exchange between Russia and China has been unjustifiably damaged. The sanctions have created a lose-lose situation for all parties and have worsened an already difficult global economy,” the spokesman said. Chinese Embassy in Washington Liu Pengyu.
Chinese officials say Russia did not ask for weapons and ammunition to support the war in Ukraine. They declined to say if Russia had requested other aid that could be used for military purposes, including technology and materials.
China fears that in return for Russia's help, the West will cut off access to critical technologies – semiconductors and aerospace equipment – and hit the financial system. The supply of Chinese technology to Russia – smartphones, laptops and telecommunications equipment – has declined sharply since the start of the war.
“The United States and Europe hope that China will be forced to choose between Russia and the West. But China has competing interests. Practically it is impossible to force them to put their long-standing support for territorial integrity and sovereignty above relations with the Russian Federation,” said Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asian program of the German Marshall Fund in the USA.
Yun Sun, director of the East Asia Program at the Stimson Center, believes the goal of supporting Russia is to put it in a strategic alliance with China against the US. But by complying with Western sanctions, Beijing risks undermining relations with Moscow.
Large projects of the Russian Federation and China
In the Chinese tender documents, which the publication has read, it is said that China has been financing the construction of the Eastern Route gas pipeline since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. It is expected that by 2025 it will supply 18.9 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to China's Yangtze Delta region.
The Chinese Institute of Atomic Energy in April purchased new services and equipment from the Russian Afrikantov OKBM Nuclear Engineering Center for the Chinese Experimental Fast Neutron Reactor (CEFR) nuclear project under construction in Russia.
In addition, China has purchased new materials and services from the Russian state corporation Rosatom for the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant, a Sino-Russian project in Jiangsu Province.
Beijing has instructed municipal and provincial governments to launch projects to expand trade and financial ties with Russia and Belarus, Beijing officials said.
Tender documents and contracts for April and May show that Chinese companies supplied equipment to the Chinese-Belarusian Great Stone Industrial Park. More than half of the companies in the park are financed by China.
In additional tender documents published 20 May, a subsidiary of state-owned tech giant China Electronics Technology Group (CETC) plans to launch a $30 million project for a Sino-Belarusian research laboratory that will study and test electromagnetic pulses.
After the start of Xi's full-scale war Jinping stated that the PRC supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke about the effective confrontation between the United States and China.