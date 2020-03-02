China has created a jeep with protection from coronavirus

The world was surprised by a brand new Chinese crossover with protection from coronavirus.

Feature car Icon, which was developed jointly by the company Geely and Volvo, is that there are special climatic installation IAPS, can neutralize bacteria and viruses. In this unusual crossover can already pre-order that made more than 30 thousand motorists a day, write hyser.com.ua.

The price for the basic version of the crossover Icon becomes 115 800 yuan is about 4000 yuan less than the starting price of the Chinese analog of Hyundai Creta. For this price, in addition to the climate, the future owner of the car will get standard features: 10.25-inch virtual instrument panel, touch multimediasystem with the same diagonal, heated front seats, cruise control and Keyless entry.

Will also be able to add your own Icon 48-volt starter-generator that will allow you to use less fuel and to increase the peak impact forces up to 190 and 300 Nm.

Further, the company Geely plans to create a new and improved car with antiviral materials and advanced filters of the air conditioner. This project want to spend 370 million yuan.