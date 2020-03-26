China has developed a unique drone for putting out forest fires

New drone for extinguishing fires will help to avoid unnecessary risks for firefighters

One of the big advantages of drones is that they can fly safely in conditions that may be hazardous to aircraft with the crew. This, of course, refers to the extinguishing of forest fires, has become an international problem.

To solve this problem, the Chinese company QilingUAV announced the development of unmanned aerial vehicle called JC260 specifically for such operations. According to the company, the device can carry two forest fire-extinguishing bombs filled with flame retardant and can be used to extinguish forest fires, according to comments.ua.

Drone to extinguish a forest fire has a length of 2.8 meters, height 1.6 meters and is equipped with two coaxially rotating rotors with a diameter of 3.6 meters. The device weighing 160 kg (empty) equipped with two 34-horsepower gasoline engines with water cooling and is able to remain in the air for up to 4 hours. Takeoff weight of 260 kg, including bombs.

The drone can fly horizontally at speeds up to 100 km / h and can carry a payload weighing up to 100 kg. he Also has two suspension points for fire fighting. Containers may be discharged one at a time or simultaneously.

This is a new approach to fighting a fire with drones. Special drone can make difficult and dangerous forest fires safer.