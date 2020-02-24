China has found an effective cure for coronavirus

By Maria Batterbury

Китай нашел эффективное лекарство от коронавируса

In China developed the vaccine, previously shown to be effective against the coronavirus.

This was announced on Monday, the Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hongwei.

“China has developed a vaccine that shows immunity. But this is preliminary, need further verification and revision,” – he said at a press briefing at the Chinese Embassy in Moscow.

Zhang Hongwei also reported found effective drugs for the treatment of coronavirus.

“Practice shows that the Chinese medicines are effective. In all cases when using medications, there was not a single case of complications.

The overall effectiveness of Chinese medicine shows over 85% in some areas over 90%”, – he said.

Source: Interfax

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
