China is testing “Arbidol” as a drug against coronavirus

Китай тестирует "Арбидол" как препарат против коронавируса

The drug “Arbidol” appears as a potential remedy against coronavirus Covid-19 the sixth version of the provisional program of diagnosis and treatment of diseases, which the Ministry of health of China issued February 18.

In addition to “Arbidol” in the program are hlorogenovu, interferon and ribavirin. However, all drugs are used only in experimental mode.

On the possible efficiency of “Arbidol” was announced on 4 February due to the Chinese virologists from Zhejiang University.

The specified drug was developed in the Soviet Institute of pharmacology, toxicology and chemotherapy in the 1970-ies and now it is produced in China.

“Arbidol” is used as a cure for influenza, but its effectiveness is questionable.

So, the world health organization has recognized it for the specified category, and Management on sanitary inspection behind quality of foodstuff and medicines of the USA not registered “Arbidol” as a medicine.

Source: The Ministry Of Health Of China, The Bell

