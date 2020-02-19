China reacted to the closure of the border with Russia

The Russian side introduced the restrictive measures concerning the prohibition of entry into its territory of Chinese citizens, are temporary and due to the national interests of the Russian Federation.

On Wednesday at the briefing said foreign Ministry spokesman China Geng Shuang.

“The Russian side in advance through diplomatic channels has informed China (about his decision). Russia is convinced that China will win in the fight against the epidemic, and she also expressed strong support for China. Because of the need to ensure national interests and to combat the spread of the disease (the Russian side) was adopted restrictive measures, which do not include a complete ban on travel between the two countries, and are temporary initiatives that will be adjusted or even cancelled as soon as the situation improves,” said the diplomat.

He also noted that “in relation to specific groups who are affected by the restrictions, in particular students who are unable to return to Russia, the Russian side will undertake a number of measures, such as distance learning, this situation had no impact on the overall volume of the taught curriculum”.

“Russia and China are the largest neighbors. We pay great attention to the complex of measures taken by the Russian side in the fight against the epidemic. We also note that the Russian side has repeatedly expressed its support to China and gave us considerable assistance. We hope that the international community, including Russia, will continue to provide support to objectively assess the situation with the spread of the epidemic, will take measures to accelerate the adjustment of restrictive measures and will make contacts and cooperation in various fields has not suffered”, – said the representative of the foreign Ministry.