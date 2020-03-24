China will stop the quarantine in Hubei province, which began the pandemic coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Китай прекратит карантин в провинции Хубэй, с которой началась пандемия коронавируса

Wednesday, March 25, in China’s Hubei province, from where started the spread of the coronavirus around the world, will remove restrictions on entry and exit, with the exception of Wuhan city, reports “UNN”.

As for Wuhan, the lifting of the quarantine is expected in two weeks — April 8.

As previously reported “FACTS”, March 19, 2020 in the entire province of Hubei for the first time was not registered new cases of infection with coronavirus during the day.

And in early March, in Wuhan because of a lack of patients closed the first hospital urgently equipped for people with COVID-19.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
