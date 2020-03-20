Chinagorom: which movie to watch each sign of the zodiac

I think you often have to ask the question: what would this me you see today? Especially now, during the quarantine, when there is so much free time that you can review all the scheduled movies. So my hands and rush to your aid!

Along with MEGOGO we made a real chinagorom. We didn’t even have to go to the fortune teller, the stars themselves whispered about your preferences and tastes. We selected for each sign of the zodiac its the perfect movie with which will work for a couple of hours will go into another dimension.

Find yourself and enjoy. Movie night will be awesome!

Aries

“I,Tonya”

For the energetic Aries, it is very important that the film was dynamic, with a cool story, and, preferably, by the spirit of competition. So for Rams with their love of the thrill and the adrenaline is ideal biopic “I, Tonya”.

The main character Tonya wants to be first in everything she does, especially in figure skating. Despite a terrible childhood, a bad relationship with her mother, a failed marriage and the jeers of his rivals behind him, the girl continues to work hard at the rink and soon became not only the best skater of America, but also wins the US championship.

The rams will be able to celebrate victories, to empathize with the failures, to admire the fearlessness and impulsivity, even Tony, who reminds them of themselves.

Taurus

“The Great Gatsby”

Luxury, wealth, love triangles and passionate romances — all this can be seen in the film “the Great Gatsby” based on the novel by famous American writer Francis Scott Fitzgerald. Taurus and he really like it, it is no secret that this sign is not indifferent to earthly pleasures.

The film is narrated from the first person, the main character nick Carraway. Nick guides the viewer with his life in new York. Having moved from the Midwest, he was a neighbor of the millionaire Gatsby, who organises chic parties every Saturday.

All his life Nick had followed my dad’s advice: try to see the good in people. Once in the environment of the very rich, nick was harder and harder to do. But Gatsby is the only one of them is different.

The picture, shot in 3D, expensive decorations, lavish costumes, incredible cast and the music will definitely appeal to all Taurus-aesthetes.

Gemini

“You drive!”

The restlessness of Gemini rarely allows you to watch the movie and not switch to something else. But the light Comedy “You drive!” sure to hook their attention. This is a story about best friends who just adore the legendary game of cat and mouse.

Many years have passed, but, surprisingly, Jerry was the only man who has never lost. Others have decided that this is the last chance to tag Jerry, because he’s going to marry, and therefore wants to retire. Of course, the kids will not let him off too easy.

The twins, who are fond of intrigue, adventure and new adventure, the film will be a perfect choice. In addition, the main characters — Twins — are contradictory, but very bright personality.

Cancer

“In the power of the elements”

If love and adventure are connected in one film, the Cancers will certainly like. Especially for them we offer you to look at the painting “In the power of the elements.” Sometimes even a simple vacation can present an unexpected surprise — meeting with your partner, for example.

That is exactly what met the heroes of the film: was found on the island of Tahiti and went on an amazing journey across the Pacific ocean. During the voyage, the couple was overtaken by a terrible storm. And now not only their future, but life itself is at the mercy of the elements.

This film will be the perfect end to the evening for emotional Cancers, which together with the heroes will be at the mercy of the elements.

Leo

“Falling angel”

The lions just love thrillers with an unpredictable plot. So we offer this evening to spend watching the movie “the fall of the angel”.

When the US President is in London, he committed assault. After these events, the main accused becomes a secret service agent and his trusty guardian angel, Mike Banning.

Now the main character begin to haunt people of his own Agency and FBI representatives. A man trying to find those who blackened his name and to save the state and its head from mortal danger — terrorist threats aimed at his plane.

Mike is the epitome of Leo — creative and confident leader who can solve any problem preventing him.

Virgin

“Scandal”

We know, as in life, the choice movie virgin fit very seriously: first read the reviews, synopses and only then begin to watch. We have already done this for you and offer to watch the movie “Scandal”.

The biographical drama will tell about the case of Roger Isles — Director of Fox, who was accused of sexual harassment. Usually in such situations, women are silent, suffer and suffer tete-a-tete. But this does not apply to the main characters. They teamed up to retaliate, after which a lustful head cannot recover.

For Virgins, who represent justice, principle of order, the victory of reason over the senses, this film will be a real balm for the soul.

Libra

“Moulin Rouge”

If you are a real movie buff (and we know that, Yes!), the “Moulin Rouge” is the best springboard from which you jump and dive into this movie night. The film is about the intriguing romance between a young playwright and an actress and cabaret.

Libra, you will definitely enjoy this beautiful romantic story about love, jealousy and treachery. You will find so much in common (positive, of course!) and characters, but you will not find any other sign.

Scorpio

“Club Of Billionaires”

Scorpions love movies with a complex and twisted plot. They, like Sherlock, I love to solve mysteries, find clues and hidden characters. Offer, be sure to watch “Club of Billionaires”.

Dean Kearney and Joe hunt of young and ambitious guys, dreaming about a luxury lifestyle. As experts in financial matters, together with old friends they decide to crank out a big Scam. But on the way to riches heroes do not notice how gradually become victims of their own dangerous game. Torn for a large sum, the members of the club of billionaires paying the price with blood.

The main characters embody the personality of Scorpio as tough leaders who know what they want and know how to get it. They try to find out all the details before something to do, and remain calm and cool until the very end.

Sagittarius

“Letters to Juliet”

One of the most romantic movies. You will instantly fall in love with the characters and their story. Aspiring writer Sophie and her fiancé Victor go on a trip to beautiful Verona before the honeymoon. Once there, they find “letters to Juliet”, which fundamentally alter their lives. See for yourself how things will develop in this touching story!

The idea of the film really resonates with the life motto of the Sagittarius — optimism will help you achieve what you want. So if you are upset and think that you will never find meaning in your life, watch this movie. It will give you inspiration!

Capricorn

“Where’d you go, Bernadette?”

The protagonist suffers from a strange emotional disorder — she literally hates all others. Because of their phobias the woman simply goes out of the house and family have learned that it is always in the room.

The picture raises an important question about how willing to sacrifice themselves to truly loving mother. For the sake of his beloved daughter, the heroine completely ruined their life and possible career.

The film highlights all the features of Capricorn, so that values family, tradition, responsibility. He sure will find response in the heart of Capricorn, because the owners of this sign will discover so many features in common with the main character. Enjoy!

Aquarius

“Maleficent: mistress of the dark”

Aquarians gravitate to fantasy, magic and fairy-tale motifs. You definitely will enjoy the screening of the short film “Maleficent: mistress of the dark”, which became a logical continuation of film 2014.

The picture takes you into a fantasy world where humans coexist with fairies in a Kingdom of the Moors. Ruled that state young beauty-Princess Aurora and her godmother dark fairy Maleficent.

The main character, which he successfully played by Angelina Jolie, fully displays all the qualities of Aquarius. She’s strong and has a bright temperament, does not tolerate routine, and independence for her main priority in life.

Fish

Zoe

But the Fish love a beautiful story about love where you can and cry, and laugh. In General, romance — a must see for them. So for you perfect romantic movie Zoe.

This is a story about scientists from the future, whose aim is to save mankind from loneliness and unrequited love. Sounds good, right? The heroes are trying to build a robot-synthetics, who will always love, support and cherish your partner.

The machine will never betray, will not offend and will not leave him whom she is commanded to love. And like all good, but this experiment has consequences. The farther they advance in their studies, the more doubtful are the results of their work.

Fish, guarantee that you will fall in love with this movie from beginning to end.