Chinandega FC v Managua FC live streaming free for the Liga Primera

Chinandega v Managua. Forecast for the Nicaraguan Championship (March 26, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the match “Chinandega” – FC “Managua”, which will be held on March 26. The home team has not been able to win in-person meetings since 2017. Will they be able to interrupt their series of failures?

Chinandega

“Chinandega” in the current season is unstable and uncertain. In the Apertura League, the team performed pretty well, took seventh place and only two points were not enough to rise higher. Now in Klausura she takes sixth place with 12 points scored. The last five games for the club were not the best, he was able to win one victory, play a draw once and suffer three times a defeat. Distinguished “red and white” in the match against Real Madrid (2: 1).

Marlon Barrios is in the top 3 league scorers, he has four goals.

Managua

“Managua” performed poorly at the beginning of the season, but then was able to get in shape and showed a good result in Apertura. In the League of Apertura, the team finished fourth with 27 points scored. Now in Klausura she takes the second place, and before the first she lacks only one point. For ten rounds, the club lost only two times, which allowed to score 22 points. He spent the past five games perfectly. “Blue-yellow” were able to triple the upper hand, play a draw once and suffer one defeat. They distinguished themselves in the match against Deportivo Las Sabanas (4: 1), Ferretti (1: 0) and Juventus Managua (4: 2).

Pablo Gallego is the first in the league scorers list and he was able to score five goals.

Statistics

“Chinandega” in the last five games has conceded at least one goal per match.

Managua in the last five meetings scored in each of at least one goal.

Managua won the last meeting in person.

Forecast

In the current confrontation, the visiting team is a clear favorite. Guests in the current championship show a great game. The hosts play worse, but can stand up for themselves. Although the rival of the “blue-yellow” is vague, they will fight to the end and in the upcoming meeting we will see, most likely, many goals and moments.

Our forecast is a total greater than (2.5) in BC Marathon for 1.91.