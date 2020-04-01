Chinandega U20 vs Juventus Managua U20 live streaming free

Chinandega U-20 – Juventus Managua U-20. Forecast for the championship of Nicaragua (April 1, 2020)

In the youth league of Nicaragua on April 1, the match “Chinandega U-20” – “Juventus Managua U-20” will take place – we made a forecast.

Chinandega U-20

“Chinandega U-20” played poorly in the last segment of the season. In the last six rounds, the team managed to earn just one point by drawing a draw on the road with Deportivo Okotal U-20. At home, after four consecutive victories of the Chinandega U-20, the last two matches were lost to Real Madris U-20 (1: 2) and Managua U-20. Not surprisingly, such results pushed the team down the standings. At the moment they are seventh.

Juventus Managua U-20

Juventus Managua U-20 is also not very stable in the current championship. Victory team alternates with defeats. Moreover, he wins mainly in his native arena. On the road, the capital’s football players cannot win for four consecutive matches, scoring only one goal in them.

In the standings, Juventus Managua U-20 is in fifth position, gaining three points more than the future opponent.

Statistics and personal meetings

“Chinandega U-20” lost five of their last six matches in the championship.

The forecast “both will score – no” was played in five of the last six home matches of “Chinandega U-20”.

Three of the last four away matches of Juventus Managua U-20 ended in defeats with the score 0: 1.

In the first round, the rivals tied 1: 1.

Forecast

Opponents are in approximately equal position. “Chinandega U-20” weakly spent the last segment of the season overall. Juventus Managua U-20 plays poorly away. Not the last role should play the factor of the native arena. We offer to put on the hosts.

Our forecast is the victory of Chinandega U-20 with handicap (0) for 3.94 in BC 1x.