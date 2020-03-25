China’s first death from Hantavirus: what is known about the new disease

In China a man died from the new infection — Hantavirus, which spreads via rodents.

Most commonly, human infection by Hantavirus occurs through contact with animals or their waste products (urine, saliva, respiratory secretions and droppings).

You can become infected in the warm and arid seasons, when people in large numbers go for walks in the woods. The virus can enter the human body with the dust from the air, by eating contaminated urine water and food. The lowest probability of transmission — by direct contact with a carrier (rodent bite).

Transmission of the disease from person to person is not typical of Hantaviruses.

Infected starts fever, chills, muscle aches and gastrointestinal symptoms. The disease can quickly progress and is a threat to life.

Symptoms of infection with Hantavirus can occur in 2-4 weeks, but may appear after a week, and 6 weeks. Have been ill with Hantavirus people formed long-term, possibly lifelong immunity to this virus.

Currently there is no effective means of treatment for Hantavirus, in addition to combat the symptoms and support the natural immunity of the body. Patients treated with liquid oxygen and a ventilator.

Hantavirus is a genus of viruses of humans and animals, first described in 1978. In most cases the inhabitants of Europe and Asia the infection appears mild fever with renal syndrome.

The first outbreak of the Hantavirus known as the “Korean hemorrhagic fever” occurred during the Korean war of 1950-1953. Then, more than 3 thousand soldiers, the UN has felt the impact of an unknown virus that caused internal bleeding and renal failure.

In 1976, the scientists studied a field mouse and have shown a link between outbreaks of similar disease in the Soviet Union.

Another outbreak occurred in 1993 in Colorado (USA), where for a small period, there were five deaths from an unknown virus with similar symptoms. Every year the number of open Hantavirus becoming more and more.

Recall, the world continues to increase the number of infected from the coronavirus. According to the evening of March 24 415 thousand identified 114 cases of infection COVID-19. During the pandemic coronavirus died 18 559 thousand infected. The coronavirus identified in 196 countries of the world.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter