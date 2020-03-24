Chinese authorities lift restrictions on transport links with Wuhan

By Maria Batterbury

Власти КНР снимают ограничения на транспортное сообщение с Уханем

The Chinese authorities will lift restrictions on transport links with the city of Wuhan, where there was an outbreak of the coronavirus. It is reported by RIA “Novosti” with reference to the statement of the headquarters of the city on the prevention and combating the spread of COVID-19.

As noted, the restrictions will be lifted from midnight on 8 April.

“Gradually will be restored by external transport links”, — stated in the document.

