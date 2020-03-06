Chinese automaker will create satellites

New Chinese satellites will provide navigation and wireless upgrade vehicles

Over the past ten years, Chinese automotive giant Geely has expanded the scope of its activities, including in it all, from trucks to high speed trains, passenger drones and Volvo. But his latest effort can tie it all together, as the company has announced plans to build its own satellite network to make the so-called “intellectual three-dimensional mobile ecosystem”.

Geely has announced that it will build a plant for the manufacture of satellites and test center in the port city of Taizhou in Zhejiang province, where the company was founded. The facility will be able to create “a variety of satellite models”, some of which will be shared with other companies. Geely reports that will launch the satellite network later this year, but has not indicated how it will be great. Reuters reports that the company invests in the project about 326 million dollars and eventually will produce 500 satellites a year, according to comments.ua.

According to Geely, these low-orbit satellites will support high-speed communications, precise navigation, and cloud computing and will also contribute to the fast wireless updates of company vehicles. It seems that Geely does not want to open their satellite constellations, such as those that create SpaceX and OneWeb. Most likely, these satellites will not be used for standard Internet connections.