Chinese man collapsed with the car in the river after 10 minutes, once passed on the right (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Китаец рухнул вместе с автомобилем в реку через 10 минут после того, как сдал на права (видео)

Shocking and at the same time a curious incident occurred in the Chinese city of Zunyi. Young man surnamed Zhang has just passed the examination for a driver’s license and proudly drove through the streets, sending your friends messages that boasted of his achievement. Reading response greetings, the Chinese were distracted from the road and took a wrong turn. Trying not to find themselves down in front of him, Zhang was nervous, sharply jerked the steering wheel and together with the car flew into the river in front of shocked passers-by. According to the Sun, it happened ten minutes after he completed the exam.

Luckily, Zhang was able to get out of the car before it sank. However, he dislocated his shoulder and he managed to freeze in the icy water.

Later the car pulled from the river. While it is unclear if they will be punished Zhang. By law, the penalty for using a driver’s mobile phone is 200 yuan (about $ 30).

Китаец рухнул вместе с автомобилем в реку через 10 минут после того, как сдал на права (видео)

Китаец рухнул вместе с автомобилем в реку через 10 минут после того, как сдал на права (видео)

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article