Chinese man collapsed with the car in the river after 10 minutes, once passed on the right (video)

Shocking and at the same time a curious incident occurred in the Chinese city of Zunyi. Young man surnamed Zhang has just passed the examination for a driver’s license and proudly drove through the streets, sending your friends messages that boasted of his achievement. Reading response greetings, the Chinese were distracted from the road and took a wrong turn. Trying not to find themselves down in front of him, Zhang was nervous, sharply jerked the steering wheel and together with the car flew into the river in front of shocked passers-by. According to the Sun, it happened ten minutes after he completed the exam.

Luckily, Zhang was able to get out of the car before it sank. However, he dislocated his shoulder and he managed to freeze in the icy water.

Later the car pulled from the river. While it is unclear if they will be punished Zhang. By law, the penalty for using a driver’s mobile phone is 200 yuan (about $ 30).

