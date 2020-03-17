Chinese scientists have named the hidden carriers of the coronavirus

The Chinese scientists suggest that the children are hidden carriers of coronavirus infection, their disease is asymptomatic. This publication reports MedicalXpress.

Experts from the children’s center in Guangzhou, China, was diagnosed with 745 children aged 2 months to 15 years from families where there were cases of infection with coronavirus.

As a result of the analysis revealed that only 10 of them (1,3%) were infected

However, none of the child had no apparent symptoms. They didn’t have a fever and temperature of 39°C, muscle pain and weakness they experienced. Also, unlike adults, children do not have fixed shortness of breath.

Of complications such as pneumonia also none of the children were not.

According to experts, all this suggests that children pose a potential risk for adults.