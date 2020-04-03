Chinese virus can severely damage the Russian plans

The Kremlin is considering the scenario of the Victory parade in the fall, in this case the celebration can be held with the audience, but retained the option of holding a parade without “tribunes” may 9.

About it writes RBC with reference to anonymous source in the defense Ministry and the presidential administration of Putin

Due to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the authorities are considering several scenarios of the Victory parade. As the main sources of RBC, there are two.

The postponement of the parade in the fall and holding it in MIDI mode.

It comes about to coincide with the parade to the end of the Second world war. Since 2010 in Russia, as elsewhere in the world, this date was celebrated on 2 September. However, on 1 April the state Duma adopted in the first reading the bill according to which day of the end of world war II postponed to 3 September.

The parade may 9 Victory “without the stands,” that is, without an audience.

Putin’s press Secretary Dmitry Peskov about alternative formats of the Victory parade was vassals as follows: “of Course, you can discuss the different options, but was not accepted any decisions”.

Alexander Lukashenko calls coronavirus “psychosis” and is not going to cancel the parade on may 9th.