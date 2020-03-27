Chisora have all thought only about the Moustache, – Hey

David Haye, the Manager of British heavyweight Derek Chisora, insists that his client is not thinking about a possible fight with Anthony Joshua, and aims to fight Alexander Usik.

“Derek’s not thinking about Joshua, we do not even discuss. Probable fight with Anthony now has absolutely no value”.

“All that matters right now is the battle against Alexander Usik. Can’t wait for the fight with the undisputed champion of kruzerveyt and look at the other contenders,” says hay.

Note, fight the Tendril – Chisora to be held on may 23, but the fight is likely to take.

