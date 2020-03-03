Chloe Pake vs Kristina Mladenovich: live streaming free for the WTA Lyon

Chloe Pake vs Kristina Mladenovich. Forecast for the match WTA Lyon (March 3, 2020)

Two French tennis players Paké and Mladenovic will play among themselves in the first round of the tournament in Lyon on March 3. We propose in the forecast for the match to evaluate the chances of the underdog.

Chloe Pake

It’s infrequent that Chloe Pake performs in the main draw of the WTA tournaments. In Lyon, the tennis player received wildcards from the organizers. Undoubtedly, he will try to prove himself from the best side. Last summer at the home clay tournament in Strasbourg, Pak was in a similar situation. At that time she was able to replay Sofia Kenin (6-3, 6-3) at the start and achieve her most resounding success – to reach the semifinals.

This season Pak has only one successful ITF tournament in Thailand, where he reached the finals. Last time I went to court in qualifying in Dubai, losing to Xie Su-Wei (2-6, 2-6).

Kristina Mladenovich

One successful tournament was issued this season by Kristina Mladenovic . In Dubai, she was able to overcome three qualifying rounds and pass Sosnovich in the first round of the main grid (6-4, 6-3). There was also a completely failed match against Karolina Plishkova (1-6, 2-6).

Mladenovic held her last match in Doha, where she lost to Kudermetova (6-7, 6-0, 3-6). Talking about any stability in the game Mladenovic has long ceased to be. It is noticeable that the tennis player is trying to stay in the top 50 of the WTA rating, she is especially sensitive to speaking at tournaments where you need to protect rating points.

In this situation, in the current season, Christina was just in Dubai. Last year, at this time, Mladenovic moved to North America, where she performed unsuccessfully at the Indian Wells Challenger.

Statistics

Between themselves, French tennis players did not play.

Mladenovic in 2020 won five out of ten matches.

In two of the five matches won in the 2020 season, Mladenovic defeated rivals with a handicap higher than (-6) games.

Forecast

A lot in the upcoming match will depend on motivation. Mladenovich surpasses his opponent in experience, in the ability to play at a high pace, to attack sharply. However, not always Christina plays stably and properly tuned to such matches.

For Pak, a performance in Lyon is a great chance to prove himself, as it was last year in Strasbourg. We expect that without a fight with the court, Chloe will not leave.

Our forecast is the victory of Pake with handicap (+6) games for a coefficient of 1.92 in BC Marathon.