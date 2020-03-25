Chloe sevigny commented on the ban on partnership delivery

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Хлоя Севиньи прокомментировала запрет на партнерские роды

The actress showed rounded tummy.

Chloe sevigny will soon become a mother for the first time. Obviously, the star was planned that during the birth of her support boyfriend Sinisa Makovich. However, the new York hospital has imposed a ban on partnership delivery because of the pandemic coronavirus, which upset the star.

“Today’s news in new York was sad for all of us. Pregnant at the time of the coronavirus #pregnantincoronatime”, – responded the actress, showing her rounded tummy.

Хлоя Севиньи прокомментировала запрет на партнерские роды

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article