Chocolate or candy: Svitolina showed interesting exercise quarantined (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Best Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina, in tears, reacting to the cancellation of Wimbledon this year, is quarantined at home, but do not forget about physical exercises that almost every day to share with fans.

The Governor recorded a video where he performs an interesting exercise by jumping with your right foot, near which supplied the Bank with chocolate paste, on the left, which is the package of jelly beans.

Subscribers in Instagram Elina approved activity — just a few hours the video has received more than 15 thousand “likes”. “Why train when there’s Nutella“, “I only have eyes for Nutella“, “A jar of Nutella XXL size“—written by fans. Original comment left and Lesya Nikityuk. “Very good exercise! Now finish and start, “wrote TV presenter, giving me cheerful smiles.

.

