CHP MOZ: In Ukraine, the number of patients with coronavirus has reached 73 people

ЦОЗ МОЗ: В Украине количество больных коронавирусом достигло 73 человек

In Ukraine, the number infected with the coronavirus has reached 73 people. About it reports the Center of public health (CHP) of the Ministry of health in Telegram channel.

“As of 22:30 on March 22, in Ukraine there are 73 laboratory-confirmed cases COVID-19”, – stated in the message.

In recent days doctors have discovered 26 new cases COVID-19.

From all infected with the coronavirus three people died.

1 the patient recovered and was discharged from the hospital.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine has confirmed 63 cases of infection with coronavirus.

