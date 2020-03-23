CHP Ukraine by mistake reported the recovery of eight infected COVID-19

Community health center (CHP) is under the Ministry of health of Ukraine in Facebook denied earlier published information on the recovery of eight people who contracted the coronavirus.

“Eight people were recorded suspected COVID-19. To obtain the final result, they have done 2 re-test COVID-19, which was negative. These people have not discovered coronavirus infection,” — said in the message.

Previously, the CHP had informed on eight recovered.

Note, in the country coronavirus has infected 47 people. Three died.